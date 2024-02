Посольство Росії в ПАР засудило зірку "Зоряних війн" за допомогу Україні — він відповів

Hey @EmbassyRussia- tell me you don't understand #StarWars without telling me you don't understand #StarWars. 🇷🇺

(hint: the Ukrainian people are the Rebels-YOU are the Evil Empire)



Swing and a miss Russkies, but thanks for playing! 🙏



(PS: I remain profoundly honored to have… pic.twitter.com/0SSmOzTxDP